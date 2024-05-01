Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Declines By 15.3%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Medicover AB has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $12.25.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
