Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Declines By 15.3%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Medicover AB has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

