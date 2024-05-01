Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,157.0 days.
Serica Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.30.
About Serica Energy
