Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,290 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after buying an additional 884,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,747,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,238,000 after buying an additional 704,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 262.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 728,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 527,876 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

