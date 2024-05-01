Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,083,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,010,000 after buying an additional 460,647 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 542,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,054,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

