Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of NewMarket worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NewMarket by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $526.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.73. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $387.16 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

