Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.87 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 379.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

