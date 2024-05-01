Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.65 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WEX were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in WEX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in WEX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 558,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in WEX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

WEX Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock worth $6,281,961 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

