Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 376 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 138,181 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 974,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after buying an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 2.1 %

SON opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.