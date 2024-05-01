Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 31.75% 13.31% 4.09% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mr. Cooper Group and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $82.22, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 60.67%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 2.79 $500.00 million $9.55 8.08 Argo Blockchain $50.56 million 1.59 -$35.03 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Argo Blockchain on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.