Mark Kerr Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Kerr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,000.00 ($546,052.63).

Cryosite Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26.

Get Cryosite alerts:

About Cryosite

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cryosite Limited offers outsourced clinical trials logistic services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials and Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns and biological, as well as logistics services to the clinical trials, research, and pharmaceutical industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryosite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryosite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.