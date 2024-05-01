Maree Isaacs Sells 18,519 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.07), for a total transaction of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,093,961.19).
Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($58.74), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,084,282.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
