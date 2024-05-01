Maree Isaacs Sells 18,519 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Maree Isaacs sold 18,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.79 ($59.07), for a total transaction of A$1,662,821.01 ($1,093,961.19).

Maree Isaacs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Maree Isaacs sold 18,460 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$89.28 ($58.74), for a total transaction of A$1,648,108.80 ($1,084,282.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About WiseTech Global

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

