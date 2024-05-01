M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells $1,098,000.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
M/I Homes Trading Down 4.1 %
MHO stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $140.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.51.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
