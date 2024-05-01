M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Insider Sells $1,098,000.00 in Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.1 %

MHO stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $140.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $25,385,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

