John P. Barnes Sells 10,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

