iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 168.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.22.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

