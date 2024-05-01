Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) COO Sells $890,216.52 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herc Trading Down 6.4 %

HRI opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.