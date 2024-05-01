Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,423,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 4,656,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,358.0 days.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $33.60.
About Great-West Lifeco
