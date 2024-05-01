Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,423,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 4,656,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,358.0 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

