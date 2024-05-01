Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,321,000 after purchasing an additional 124,114 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 715,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

