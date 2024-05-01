DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $29.30 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

