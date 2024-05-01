Critical Review: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PolyPid and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than PolyPid.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -450.37% -101.27% Co-Diagnostics -518.69% -35.37% -32.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($19.68) -0.24 Co-Diagnostics $6.81 million 5.32 -$35.33 million ($1.21) -0.96

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PolyPid beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

