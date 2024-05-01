Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $207.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 92,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.28. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $204.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

