Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chord Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $176.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.66 and its 200-day moving average is $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

