Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CLBTW opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.