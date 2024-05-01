Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CLBTW opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.94.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
