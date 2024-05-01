Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 293,306 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,888,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CABA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $498.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

