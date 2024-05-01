BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,809,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,833.8 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
NCBDF stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. BANDAI NAMCO has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $24.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BANDAI NAMCO
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.