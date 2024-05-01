Atco (ACO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter.

Atco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

