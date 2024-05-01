ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,036.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $872.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $954.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in ASML by 69.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

