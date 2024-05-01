Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $126.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $133.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $601,436.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

