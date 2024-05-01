Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,674,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,202,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,358,000 after buying an additional 53,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

