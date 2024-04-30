Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

