Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %

KALU stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 89.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.