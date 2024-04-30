Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

