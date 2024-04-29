Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 19.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,669 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

