Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zalatoris II Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLS. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,035,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,767,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance
Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zalatoris II Acquisition
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.