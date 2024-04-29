Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zalatoris II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLS. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,035,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,767,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Zalatoris II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zalatoris II Acquisition alerts:

Zalatoris II Acquisition Stock Performance

Zalatoris II Acquisition stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Company Profile

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.