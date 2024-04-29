Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 203,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

CMS stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

