Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.