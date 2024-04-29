Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $144.47 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

