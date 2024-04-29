Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 197 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,136,000 after acquiring an additional 187,884 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after buying an additional 840,322 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $120.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,776 shares of company stock worth $6,226,307. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

