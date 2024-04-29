Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in H&R Block by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 263,546 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

