Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $46.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

