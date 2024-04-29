Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 340,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

