Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 110.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 75,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $157.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

