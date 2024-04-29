Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,918,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $129.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.87. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.