XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

XOMA Stock Down 0.1 %

XOMA stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

