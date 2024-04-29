Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

