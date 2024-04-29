Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.50 on Monday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

