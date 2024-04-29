Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 11,630 Shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,278,000.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Alvotech from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alvotech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

