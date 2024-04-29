Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

EAT opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

