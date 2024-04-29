Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXH. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5,898.7% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49,549 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

NYSE CXH opened at $7.34 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

