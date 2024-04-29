Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,400 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.