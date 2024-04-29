Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 2,597 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 176,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SBI opened at $7.66 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

